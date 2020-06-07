Unused smart devices needed for hospice care

Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame is collecting unwanted smart devices to make tele-medicine more available, and to help patients keep in touch with their families.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Unused or old, smartphones, tablets, and other electronics might be collecting dust on a shelf in your home, but they could do much more for patients in hospice care.

"We're like many programs a not-for-profit and when the pandemic hit one of the things that we realized, and we were actually surprised about, is that many of our patients nor their families have technical equipment, ipads, cell phones, so that was our only way of communicating with them," says Diane Baldi, the CEO of Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

"So you took a really isolated patient and you put them on an island all by themselves and with that, they developed a lot of loneliness and depression and just a disconnect with society," added Sacred Heart's medical director, Dr. Patrick Kilduff.

The Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame has stepped up to fill that void.

Donating the items and others it's collected from partners across its network to help Hospice of the Sacred Heart fulfill its mission in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

"We have re-established cooperation with organizations that we have provided care for, they are now reaching back to us," explained the president of the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame, Jim Martin. "Special Olympics, Challenger they are providing us with all these items that we can in turn help Hospice of the Sacred Heart with."

"To provide comfort, care, hope, and choice to patients and they're families while guiding them through their end of life journey and to have this capacity really hits home the comfort component of it during this pandemic when so many people are just isolated and don't have that comfort," added Dr. Kilduff.

"We're making a difference one person at a time," continued Martin. "We have to reestablish the healing, by reestablishing the community. By having the opportunities to go ahead and interact with each other, even if it's over a phone or an iPad, not even having that familial touch that you might need, they are still touching each other's lives in that way because a connection has been made."

If you would like to make a device donation, you can find contact information for the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame here.