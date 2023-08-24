Uniting people in Luzerne County

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress tells us more about the mission of the United Blend Community Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Flags representing every country are displayed with pride at United Blend Community Center on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre

"It's beautiful when someone steps in, besides welcoming and seeing us, it's beautiful their reaction when they see their flag on the wall," said Evelyn Santos, director of United Blend Community Center.

The center recently opened its doors to help people from around the world navigate life in the United States.

Volunteers assist with things like social security, housing, passports and other services.

"Any type of application that they have, we can help then with and if they need translations to go to court, they can come to us if they need translation," explained Elizabeth Perez, director of United Blend Community Center.

With the growing diverse population in Luzerne County, founders of the non-profit wanted to make sure access to all of those resources are available under one roof.

Luzerne County has so many organizations providing a beautiful amount of programs, but unfortunately there are people who don't know where to start," said Santos.

"As you go you see more needs and more needs and more needs, and there is no door open, we need to open all of these doors to let people know we are here," said Miriam Malav, director of United Blend Community Center.

The center also offers English as a second language and citizenship classes, with the ultimate goal of uniting everyone who calls Luzerne County home.

"When I see myself helping people, I see myself helping my grandmother because she doesn't speak English so she needs help, that's the way I look at it," said Perez.

"So far here I've cried out of joy and cried out of sadness," said Santos.