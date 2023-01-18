United Way's annual drawing has a new twist

This year instead of raffling off a two-year lease on a vehicle, Motorworld Toyota is handing out 10 cash prizes.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The 11th year for an annual event is getting a new twist.

It's all for the United Way of Wyoming Valley's Annual Campaign Incentive Drawing.

Motorworld Toyota typically sponsors the award.

This year instead of raffling off a two-year lease on a vehicle, the dealership is handing out 10 cash prizes.

We caught up with the winner of the biggest cash prize this morning as the prize envelopes were handed out.

"You think that's exciting, but I never expected $7,500. I never expected it when I donated to United Way. You just give back every year, and this is amazing," said Kate Ostrowski, Manager Highmark.

Winners were picked from a group of people who donated more than $156 or $3 a week for nearly a year to the United Way.