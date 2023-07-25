United Way of Wyoming Valley hosting 'Thrive Drive'

More and more students are finding themselves in need not necessarily for food or shelter but rather for basic hygiene. That's where the 'Thrive Drive' aims to help.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There's a different kind of penguin attracting folks to Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township for a Christmas in July supply drive for United Way of Wyoming Valley.

These donations will go toward 'nurses pantries' that United Way has set up at 27 schools in 8 districts in our area.

"We found out there was an attendance problem in the Wyoming Valley, and we said how can we keep kids in school and what we did was we developed the nurse's pantry," said Yvette Magistro, United Way of Wyoming Valley VP of Resource Development.

As an in-school resource that helps at-risk children meet, basic hygiene and school supply needs to keep them in school.

"What is keeping them out of the classroom was very basic things like brother sharing one pair of shoes, so only one can go one day, the other can go another day," said Magistro.

Folks dropping off donations here were able to get a discount on tickets to upcoming events at the arena.

"You give back, and you get it back in return, so 25% off can't beat that and plus give a donation to help somebody out, so it's a win-win for everybody," said Ryan Kratz, Kingston.

As a teacher himself, Ryan Kratz says a nurse's pantry is a worthy cause, especially if it helps children feel more comfortable in school.

"It's a lot, yeah. And I try to like there's like donations and stuff like that like they want to, so it's yeah, it's nice to get back. Let kids have a date. You know, you don't want everyone's been in school, everyone's been picked on, so you want to make sure that everyone doesn't have that happen to them," said Kratz.

Donations made here will then be added to the larger collection dropoff taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at United Way of Wyoming Valley in Wilkes-Barre.

