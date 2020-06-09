Fans react to unconventional Kentucky Derby

Authentic won the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby Saturday with favored Tiz the Law, whose owner has ties to our area, coming in second place.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Authentic won the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby Saturday with favored Tiz the Law, whose owner has ties to our area, coming in second place.

Despite the upset, people came out to Mohegan Sun Pocono Downs near Wilkes-Barre to cheer on the hometown favorite.

Social distancing was in place and there weren't as many fancy hats as usual but for racing fans, the Kentucky Derby watch party was in full effect anyway.

"I didn't know what to expect, but I didn't expect there would be many people here and looks like that's the case. It's usually a really huge party that day," said Jerry Fortunato, Scranton.

"Much quieter, fewer crowds, no hats." "Yeah, no hats, photo booth, but it was still fun," said John Majewski, Swoyersville.

Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes back in June.