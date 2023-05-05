UK native in Luzerne County preps for Coronation of King Charles III

With the Coronation of King Charles III just hours away, a business owner and London native shows us how he is keeping his home country close to his heart.

KINGSTON, Pa. — This weekend's Coronation of King Charles III has Luzerne County business owner Tom Bedford witnessing his home country's history on the other side of the world.

"It's not often something like this comes along. We are all very excited. I can't speak for everyone, but I can certainly speak for myself and my other Brits, family, and friends that we are all pretty excited to see that transition," said Tom Bedford, owner of Matterns Floral.

Bedford spent much of his life across the pond before moving to Kingston two years ago.

While he now calls northeastern Pennsylvania home, he says the United Kingdom is never far from his mind.

"I was able to move over here and bring a little piece of me to northeast PA through the store and the things that we sell here," said Bedford.

Tom and his wife own Matterns Floral, a cafe in Kingston that sells flowers, tea, and other products, all endorsed by the royal family.

"All of these are official royal warrants. They are a statement saying that the Halcyon Days supplies candles to the royal family," explained Bedford.

"So I am from London originally, and a lot of the brands we have here or not only the UK brands, they are London brands. It's fantastic for me to be able to carry that forth in my new life here," said Bedford.

As for Saturday's coronation, Bedford says his morning is booked, "It's a 5 a.m. start, so I'm not sure I'll capture it all. I certainly know my family will be keeping me in the loop with what's going on. I'll be up as early as I can muster."

More than 2,000 people are expected to attend the coronation ceremony, which begins at 5 a.m.