UGI Electric requesting rate hike

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Electricity bills for some homes and businesses in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties could be headed up, according to a release from UGI Electric.

UGI filed a request Thursday with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to increase its base rates for electric distribution service to customers by $11.4 million annually.

If the company's entire request is approved, the total bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month and receiving default power supply service from the company would increase from $192.73 to $209.96 per month or by 8.9 percent, UGI said.

UGi said the increase would fund system improvements and information technology investments necessary to support customer service and "maintain safe and reliable electric service."

UGI is requesting that the new electric rates take effect at the end of March, but the PUC could delay the implementation of the new rates until the fall of 2023.