UGI Electric asking for rate increase

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The cost of electricity could be going up for some folks in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties.
UGI Electric is asking the PUC for a rate hike. If the request is approved, the electric bill for an average home will increase by about $14 a month.
UGI expects the new rates to take effect around November 2021.
If the company's entire request is approved, the total bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month and receiving default power supply service from the company will increase from $110.18 to $123.83 per month or by 12.4 percent.