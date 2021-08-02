UGI Electric asking for rate increase

If approved, monthly electric bills will increase by about $14.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The cost of electricity could be going up for some folks in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties.

UGI Electric is asking the PUC for a rate hike. If the request is approved, the electric bill for an average home will increase by about $14 a month.

UGI expects the new rates to take effect around November 2021.