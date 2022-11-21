Two weeks later, still counting ballots in Luzerne County

Workers are reviewing provisional ballots many voters cast earlier this month after several precincts ran out of paper.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Election workers in Luzerne County are continuing to count ballots nearly two weeks after Election Day.

We found workers in Wilkes-Barre combing through write-in ballots on Monday.

Election officials say they are going alphabetically by municipality, still reviewing the provisional ballots many voters cast earlier this month after several precincts ran out of paper.

The fiasco caused a judge to order extended Election Day voting hours.

Once the votes are counted, court challenges are expected.

Election officials said they hope to certify the election by Monday, November 28.

The voting process in Luzerne County is a two-step process. After you sign in at a polling place and your signature is verified, you are brought to one of many big screen machines. There, you push the candidates you want to vote for, click next, and continue.

You then review your choices and print a ballot with a QR-type code and your choices. That piece of paper then needs to be placed into a scanning machine for your ballot to be cast.