Luzerne County

Two vaccination clinics in Luzerne County next week

The Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino is hosting the clinics on Monday and Wednesday.
Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Luzerne County has scheduled vaccination clinics on Monday and Wednesday next week at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino.

The clinics will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both days.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered and two doses are required.

Walk-ins will be accepted but online pre-registration is encouraged.

  • Click here to register for Monday, May 3 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Click here to register for Wednesday, May 5 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Second doses will be administered at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino on Tuesday, June 1, and Wednesday, June 2.

Walk-ins are welcome but consent forms will need to be completed on-site.

You must be 18 years or older to receive the Moderna vaccine.

The clinics are made possible by a partnership with Berwick Hospital and Mohegan Sun Casino.

