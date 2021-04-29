Two vaccination clinics in Luzerne County next week

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Luzerne County has scheduled vaccination clinics on Monday and Wednesday next week at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino.
The clinics will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both days.
The Moderna vaccine will be administered and two doses are required.
Walk-ins will be accepted but online pre-registration is encouraged.
- Click here to register for Monday, May 3 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Click here to register for Wednesday, May 5 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Second doses will be administered at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino on Tuesday, June 1, and Wednesday, June 2.
Walk-ins are welcome but consent forms will need to be completed on-site.
You must be 18 years or older to receive the Moderna vaccine.
The clinics are made possible by a partnership with Berwick Hospital and Mohegan Sun Casino.