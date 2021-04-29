Two vaccination clinics in Luzerne County next week

The Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino is hosting the clinics on Monday and Wednesday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Luzerne County has scheduled vaccination clinics on Monday and Wednesday next week at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino.

The clinics will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both days.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered and two doses are required.

Walk-ins will be accepted but online pre-registration is encouraged.

Click here to register for Monday, May 3 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here to register for Wednesday, May 5 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Second doses will be administered at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino on Tuesday, June 1, and Wednesday, June 2.

Walk-ins are welcome but consent forms will need to be completed on-site.

You must be 18 years or older to receive the Moderna vaccine.