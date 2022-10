The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Friday night.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A shooting in Hazleton sent two men to the hospital.

Police say two men were shot near Fulton Court and Noble Street just before 6 p.m. Friday night.

The victims are in the hospital. There is no word of any arrests.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Hazleton Police at (570) 459-4940.