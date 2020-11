One was just 14 when she took part in the stabbing death of Fred Boote.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Two people were sentenced Thursday for a brutal murder in Wilkes-Barre.

Reynaldo Mercado got life in prison and Louisa Alex Reyes received 40 years to life for the murder of Fred Boote.

Wednesday, a jury found Mercado guilty on all counts including murder, robbery, and abuse of a corpse.

Reyes pleaded guilty in September.

Investigators say Mercado stabbed Boote to death at his home in 2018.