Two sentenced for endangering child

Police said the couple starved the 6-year-old child and kept him locked up.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man and a woman from Luzerne County could each spend up to 12 years behind bars after starving a child and keeping others in filthy conditions.

Natalie Shaffer and Zachary Vincent pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children earlier this year.

Officials say the two would lock up Shaffer's 6-year-old child and starve him.

Greater Nanticoke Elementary School officials notified authorities about the child's condition in January of 2020.

Shaffer was sentenced to five to 12 years in prison.

Vincent was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison.