Two people fall through thin ice at Luzerne County reservoir

Their ATV broke through the ice at the Mill Creek Reservoir.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Rescue crews were called to Mill Creek Reservoir off Bald Mountain Road just before 2 p.m. Saturday for reports of two people through the ice and in the water.

Crews had a difficult time getting to the victims because of how remote the area is.

One person was able to swim to shore and the other victim was rescued by fellow four-wheeler riders.

Both victims were taken to the hospital but there's no word on their conditions.