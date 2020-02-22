Two people fall through thin ice at Luzerne County reservoir

PITTSTON, Pa. — Rescue crews were called to Mill Creek Reservoir off Bald Mountain Road just before 2 p.m. Saturday for reports of two people through the ice and in the water.
Crews had a difficult time getting to the victims because of how remote the area is.
One person was able to swim to shore and the other victim was rescued by fellow four-wheeler riders.
Both victims were taken to the hospital but there's no word on their conditions.
The police chief warns residents that the ice is not safe to be walking on, let alone driving an ATV.