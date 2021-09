Flames destroyed a home early Monday morning in Luzerne County.

HARDING, Pa. — Two people managed to escape their burning home early Monday morning in Luzerne County.

Flames broke out at the place along Country Road in Harding, Exeter Township, around 1:30 a.m.

Crews say the house was a ball of fire, and there was ammunition in the basement going off as well.

The two people inside got okay.

The house is gutted.