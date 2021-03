Christopher and Jonathan Ramirez are locked up in Luzerne County.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Police caught two men they say pistol-whipped a victim during a robbery in Hazleton.

Officers say they caught Christopher and Jonathan Ramirez just after using the victim's credit card at the Laurel Mall.

They're accused of tricking the victim into meeting them to sell some sneakers, then attacked him and stole his credit card and other items.