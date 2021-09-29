Two men charged with homicide in Wilkes-Barre

Police say Charles Bierly and James Alberto conspired to kill Judi Comisky.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Two men are behind bars on homicide charges in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say that Charles Bierly and James Alberto, both of Wilkes-Barre, conspired to kill 52-year-old Judi Comisky.

Investigators say Comisky was found on the kitchen floor of a home along Willow Street earlier this month, stabbed to death.

Alberto was Comisky's former roommate and believe she was working with police to incriminate him on a different matter.

Bierly told police that Alberto threatened him and said if he didn't kill Comisky then Alberto would hurt Bierly and his girlfriend.

Both are locked up.