Two men charged with homicide in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Two men are behind bars on homicide charges in Wilkes-Barre.
Police say that Charles Bierly and James Alberto, both of Wilkes-Barre, conspired to kill 52-year-old Judi Comisky.
Investigators say Comisky was found on the kitchen floor of a home along Willow Street earlier this month, stabbed to death.
Alberto was Comisky's former roommate and believe she was working with police to incriminate him on a different matter.
Bierly told police that Alberto threatened him and said if he didn't kill Comisky then Alberto would hurt Bierly and his girlfriend.
Both are locked up.
