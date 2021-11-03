Two men arrested for robbery in Luzerne County

Police say they tried to rob a hotel in Hazle Township on Tuesday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two men have been arrested for the attempted robbery of a hotel in Luzerne County.

State police say Justin Nieves, 18, of Weatherly, and Isaiah Morales, 18, of the Bronx, New York, tried to hold up the Red Roof Inn in Hazle Township around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

One of them allegedly went behind the counter, pointed an unknown object at a worker, ordered the victim to hand over money, then took off in a vehicle.

Nieves and Morales are charged with robbery and terroristic threats.