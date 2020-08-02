x
Two men are facing assault charges after a police chase in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — Officers say they noticed a speeding pickup truck just before 2 a.m. near Cedar Street.

When police tried to pull the truck over, the driver took off and a chase ensued.

The driver of the pickup struck a police car before eventually getting onto Interstate 81 South.

The pickup tried to take an exit ramp but hit a sign and rolled over into a ditch.

Police say 37-year-old Isaias Garcia and 28-year-old Omar Vargas were both taken to the hospital to be checked out but are now facing aggravated assault and drug charges after the police chase here in Hazleton.