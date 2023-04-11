x
Two in custody after raid at home in Luzerne County

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies circled the home in Nanticoke Tuesday morning.
NANTICOKE, Pa. — Two men are in custody after several law enforcement agencies surrounded a house in Luzerne County Tuesday morning.

Agents from the U.S. Marshals, Hanover, Township, Newport Township, and Wilkes-Barre circled the home on East Green Street in Nanticoke to serve a state parole warrant.

Brandon Mayewski was taken into custody on that warrant.

Joseph Bobbin, who was there was Mayewski, also had an arrest warrant against him.

Both men were nabbed when they tried to sneak out of the back of the house.

