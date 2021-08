A rollover crash that sent two people to the hospital in Luzerne County is under investigation.

An SUV flipped just after 3 Friday morning on Highland Park Boulevard near Wilkes-Barre.

Police think the driver lost control, and the SUV hit several trees before taking out a utility box.

The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital.