WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A crash sent two drivers to the hospital in Luzerne County.

Police said two Jeeps collided on East Main Street in Plains Township near Wilkes-Barre, around 1 a.m.

Police tell us one vehicle rear-ended the other, causing it to roll into a front yard.