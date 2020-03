One man was inside at the time but was not hurt.

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There's plenty of damage after a car rammed a home in Luzerne County.

It happened around 9 a.m. on Sunday near Shickshinny.

Police say a car ran off Route 239 in Huntington Township.

One man was in the home at the time. He wasn't hurt, and he apparently can stay there while repairs are made.

Two people in the car were hurt.