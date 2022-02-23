Two homes hit by gunfire in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Two homes were struck by bullets after gunfire rang out in Wilkes-Barre.
According to police, shots were fired around 6 p.m. near North Empire Court and Parkview Circle.
Officers say they found dozen of shell casings in the area.
Two homes along nearby North Empire Street were hit.
One homeowner says a bullet went into his home but thankfully did not hit anyone.
So far no arrests have been made.
State police are assisting in the investigation after the gunfire in Wilkes-Barre.
