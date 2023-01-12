Two found dead after search in Luzerne County

Troopers began a search in the area of Pike Creek Reservoir in Lehman Township on Wednesday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two men who were the subject of a search in Luzerne County on Wednesday were found dead in the water Thursday morning, according to state police.

State police say Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was reported missing on Monday. He had not been seen since Wednesday, January 4.

Family members also reported that his brother Kris Fisk, 58, of Harveys Lake, had also been missing since January 4.

Investigators found a blue Subaru Crosstrek on Tuesday night near Pike's Creek Reservoir in Lehman Township.

Troopers and other police units searched the area all day on Wednesday.

Dive teams found the bodies of both men in the water on Thursday morning.

Troopers said their deaths are not considered suspicious.

