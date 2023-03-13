Two firefighters sworn in by Wilkes-Barre mayor

Brothers Adam and Alex Norder were sworn into the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Monday morning.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are now two new first responders to help protect and serve the city of Wilkes-Barre.

Mayor George Brown welcomed two new firefighters/EMTs Monday morning.

For the first time ever, two brothers were sworn into the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department on the same day.

Adam and Alex Norder from Bethlehem Township come from a family with a long line of firefighters.

Also at the ceremony, Jason Newcomb and Jason Poremba were promoted to chief paramedic and captain paramedic.