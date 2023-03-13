Two firefighters sworn in by Wilkes-Barre mayor

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are now two new first responders to help protect and serve the city of Wilkes-Barre.
Mayor George Brown welcomed two new firefighters/EMTs Monday morning.
For the first time ever, two brothers were sworn into the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department on the same day.
Adam and Alex Norder from Bethlehem Township come from a family with a long line of firefighters.
Also at the ceremony, Jason Newcomb and Jason Poremba were promoted to chief paramedic and captain paramedic.
