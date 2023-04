Flames broke out just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning along Elizabeth Street in Pittston.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Two people were displaced after an early morning fire in Luzerne County.

Flames broke out at the place on Elizabeth Street in Pittston just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen and spread to the rest of the home.

The house was heavily damaged by fire, smoke, and water.

No one was hurt in that fire in Luzerne County.