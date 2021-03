Officials say the flames broke out around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Two children had to be rescued after flames tore through a home in Luzerne County.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out around 3 p.m. at a home along Chester Street in Kingston.

Police were able to rescue one child from the first floor and a firefighter rescued another child from a second-floor window.

The family's cat died in the flames.