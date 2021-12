Police said children in the home were left unsupervised in filthy conditions.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Two people from Luzerne County have been charged with child endangerment.

Catherine Agnello, 47; and Giovanni Balsamo, 46; both of Hazleton, were arrested after police found three children left unsupervised.

They found the home on North Lee Court in what they said was deplorable conditions, with the house filled with waste, trash, broken materials, and dirty dishes.