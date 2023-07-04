Two charged after deadly crash in Florida

Thomas Petry and Devin Perkins have been charged after a crash in Florida that killed three people including Ava Fellerman of Luzerne County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FLORIDA, USA — Two drivers face charges after a crash in Florida killed a woman from Luzerne County.

Officials say 20-year-old Ava Fellerman was killed back in December after the car she was a passenger in was hit by a wrong way driver just north of Orlando.

The wrong way driver, Thomas Petry, faces vehicle homicide and related charges.

The driver of the car Fellerman was in, Devin Perkins, also faces vehicular homicide charges.

Investigators say Perkins was driving at about 100 miles per hour before the wreck.

Two other people were also killed in the Florida crash.