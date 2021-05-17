Two charged after children found wandering street in Wilkes-Barre

The incident happened after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Two people were arrested after a 3-year-old, and a 6-year-old were found wandering around Wilkes-Barre with no shoes or pants on at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say two people found the children along North Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officers located the parents and went to the home. They say the home was in deplorable condition with broken glass on the floor.

Police took the parents, Theresa Carey and Dylan Long, into custody and face charges related to child endangerment.