Two charged after children found living in filth

DALLAS, Pa. — A tip about child pornography led police to find children living in filth in Luzerne County.

Earlier this year, investigators received a tip that Bruce Myers uploaded child sexual abuse material from his home in Dallas.

When officers executed a search warrant Thursday morning, they found Bruce and his wife, Cheryl Myers had four children living in what they say were deplorable conditions.

Bruce Myers faces child sex abuse charges. Both Bruce and Cheryl Myers are also facing child endangerment charges.

Both were denied bail and remain locked up in Luzerne County.