Two-car crash in Pittston Township

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One person was sent to the hospital after a two-car crash in Luzerne County.

Officials say two cars collided along 309 Route 315 Highway in Pittston Township near the Walmart Supercenter shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday night.

One car rolled over, and the driver had to be freed with the help of fire crews.

That person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash in Luzerne County.