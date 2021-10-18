Tuskegee Airman returns home

James Harvey III was a part of the first all-African American squadron and the first African American to fly a combat mission over Korea.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A hometown hero is back in Luzerne County.

Tuskegee Airman Lieutenant Colonel James Harvey III arrived at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton airport Monday evening.

Harvey, 98, is a mountain top native.

He was a part of the first all-African American squadron and the first African American to fly a combat mission over Korea.

Harvey is one of the last remaining members of the Tuskegee Airmen.

He'll be honored by his alma mater, this week in the Crestwood School district, along with three other graduates.

"he 3 people that we're honoring, yanno have gone on to really accomplish some great things, nationally and internationally. For our students to see that and to know that they too were in this same position I'm in right now is meaningful," said Robert F. Mehalick, superintendent.

Before he was a Tuskegee Airman, Harvey was valedictorian and class president of Fairview High School class of 1942.