Turning back the clocks in Luzerne County

At Ye Olde Clock and Gift Shoppe in Dallas, the employees start turning back the clocks a week ahead of time.

DALLAS, Pa. — Tomorrow morning at 2 a.m. we "fall back" for the end of Daylight Saving Time.

At one place in Luzerne County, they start the process extra early.

At Ye Olde Clock and Gift Shoppe in Dallas, the employees start turning back the clocks a week ahead of time.

The place has dozens of clocks and they won't have them all ready in time for the switch over early Sunday morning.

It's a big process done twice a year.

For the rest of us, we get a little extra sleep.