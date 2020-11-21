Food giveaway in Luzerne feeds hundreds

Mt. Zion Baptist Church hosted a food giveaway for Thanksgiving for the community.

LUZERNE, Pa. — Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Luzerne County is doing its part in making sure everyone has the traditional turkey dinner this year.

Members of the church hosted a food giveaway Saturday afternoon along Fulton Street in Luzerne.

Organizers of the giveaway say times are tough and that this is their way of giving back.

"This is a time where people need help. We're in this pandemic as you know, and of course the people are out of work and unemployed. I'll tell you the truth it is just unbelievable how many people we have served during this period of time," said Rev. Sam Johnson.

Church members anticipated giving away about 150-200 dinners but have given away almost 300.