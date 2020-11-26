Traditional Turkey Bowl contested in Wilkes-Barre

Despite many changes to the holiday this year, one Thanksgiving Day tradition in Luzerne County carried on this year.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The annual Turkey Bowl at Kirby Park kicked off early Thursday in Wilkes-Barre.

This year, it was a game of flag football instead of a normal game, but players said it was still just as much fun.

In the spirit of the holiday, canned good donations were asked of all participants who wanted to play.

The Mercadante brothers put on the bowl. Normally, all four brothers participate in the game. This year, because of the pandemic, only two were able to play, but the family says they thought it was still important to carry on the tradition.

"It's a tradition that we've been having for 20-plus years, and that's some normalcy with everything going on," Carlo Mercadante said. "A lot of people haven't been able to do the things that they love to do. And this is something a lot of us love to do, as you see, we got a pretty good turnout, regardless of what's going on outside."