Turkey Bowl helps people in need

All the food donated is going to the food pantry at the Wyoming Valley Presbyterian Church in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Cold temps and blustery winds couldn't stop these kids from a friendly game of flag football at the Coal Street Park in Wilkes-Barre.

This is the Turkey Bowl: A free event held for kids 12 and under.

Kids from all over came out to play and have a good time including 7-year-old Kamren Franklin from Wilkes-Barre.

"Getting touchdowns and playing three touchdowns, how many touchdowns Three touchdowns," said Franklin.

Lauren Greeley brought her son, Colton, to play.

"Other than wanting to brave the cold and potential hypothermia, we came out to see the kids play. This is my son's first year joining a flag football team. He's very excited about it," said Greeley.

This is the second year for the event.

Organizer Carlo Mercadante says it's already bigger than last year.

"Last year we had about 25 to 30 kids in issue we have almost 60 Kids, so it's really grown and I think it's great," said Mercadante.

Carlo says good sportsmanship isn't the only thing kids are learning and it's about giving back to the community.

The event is free because organizers asked for donations of food items instead.

"Food kitchens, not even just an on Thanksgiving all year round, they're always looking for food to be donated. This is just one way instead of them paying a cost out of pocket to come play, why not bring some canned goods that we could donate instead of the cost to play," said Mercadante.

"I firmly believe that you know it's important to plant good roots and giving back," said Greeley.

And while scoring touchdowns may be important to winning the game Kamren says there's more to it.

"The most important thing is to have fun," said Kamren.