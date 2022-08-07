Tunnels to Towers Mobile Exhibit stops in Luzerne County

A tribute to those we lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks is on display in Luzerne County this weekend.

PITTSTON, Pa. — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit made the journey to the Miller-Keystone Blood Center in Pittston Township Friday.

The exhibit will be open to the public Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday night, area police escorted the exhibit from Susquehanna Brewing Company to Miller-Keystone Blood Center in Pittston Township where it will remain for the weekend.

The high-tech, 53-foot tractor-trailer, which transforms into a 1,000-square-foot exhibit, is a tool to further educate citizens throughout the country about the events of that tragic day.

"We cannot let our young people who may have been in first grade, kindergarten, pre-school - not know about this. And because of this awesome exhibit that's able to travel the country, those young kids, people who weren't born will be able to learn about this exhibit," said Kathy Rowinski, Miller-Keystone Blood Center.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is committed to ensuring the lives lost that day are never forgotten.