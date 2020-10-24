Trunk or treat with Pennsylvania State Troopers

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — Halloween came early for some trick or treaters in Luzerne County.
State police and other area first responders hosted a trunk or treat at the barracks on Dessen Drive in West Hazleton Saturday afternoon.
Kids dressed up in costumes to safely collect candy, took pictures with troopers and checked out some emergency vehicles.
State police say the goal was to connect with the community.
"We're building relationships with the community members and we want to keep that moving forward. That's why we do events like this you know, again its been a tough year and we want people to have fun. And we want to have a open dialogue with community members so this is a good way for us to do it," said Trooper Anthony Petroski.
First responders from West Hazleton, Sugarloaf, and the Lehigh Valley were a part of the trunk or treat in Luzerne County.