WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Halloween came early for some trick or treaters in Luzerne County on Sunday.

This was the second trunk-or-treat event organized by Autism Awareness NEPA at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Due to the pandemic, the event was held as a drive-thru event with people handing out treats as they drove by kids dressed up in their costumes.

Proceeds from the trunk-or-treat will benefit local programs for children and adults with autism.