WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dozens of children filled their Halloween bags with candy at a trunk-or-treat at the historic Planters Peanut Building in Wilkes-Barre.

Even Mr. Peanut was here to greet the little ghosts and goblins.

This was a non-scary, sensory-friendly event for children to get candy before Halloween.

A life-sized pirate ship was also on hand as part of the celebration in the Diamond City.