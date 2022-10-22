Trunk or treat benefits boy with cancer

A Halloween trunk or treat event was held in Luzerne County Saturday afternoon to help a little boy battling cancer.

Example video title will go here for this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — More than a dozen vehicles were all decked out for the Halloween trunk or treat.

The event was held at III Guys restaurant in Edwardsville, where many children dressed up in their Halloween costumes and came out to get some candy. There was also a basket raffle.

The event was put on to help 4-year-old David Rivera and his family.

David was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer back in August and has had two surgeries already.

"It means a lot to me because for all the cars, and everything, and the raffles, all of that is going to my brother. And I just want to say thank you to everyone that helped contribute to this, and I really appreciate it, me and my family," said Evan Rivera, David's brother.

All the proceeds from Saturday's event will go towards helping David and his family.