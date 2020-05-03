Trump fans await president at airport

The president is coming to our area for a Fox News town hall in Scranton

Excited fans of President Trump lined up at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Thursday afternoon, hoping to meet the president when he lands on Air Force One.

President Trump took off from Washington late Thursday afternoon and arrived in Luzerne County around 5:30 p.m.

Some fans we spoke to have been waiting at the airport since noon to say hello to the president.

"I want to meet the man, which I'll be getting the opportunity to today. I hope I can shake his hand," said Tom Bosak of Sweet Valley.