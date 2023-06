A bazaar was held in Luzerne County's back mountain Saturday to support a local volunteer fire company.

TRUCKSVILLE, Pa. — The bounce houses, games, potato pancakes, and funnel cakes were all a part of the Trucksville Volunteer Fire Company bazaar on Dug Road.

There was also a build-a-buddy tent there for children, a fire prevention smokehouse for education, and a dunk-a-firefighter tank all to benefit the first responders.

The bazaar wrapped up around 10 p.m. Saturday in Luzerne County.