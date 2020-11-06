Truckload of dairy products help those in need

The Hope Center in Nescopek handed out the food delivered from Primo Produce.

NESCOPECK, Pa. — A truckload of dairy products was handed out by a nonprofit group to people in need of food during the pandemic.

The Hope Center handed out the food delivered from Primo Produce in Allentown.

The donations are going out to food banks and churches who give the goods directly to people in need.

"Probably 15-20 different organizations that are sending foods to our location on a weekly bases or monthly basis and we distribute that our list of different organizations and ministries to pass it on to their individuals," said Jessica Winder, President Of Hope Center.

Inside the truck were boxes with two gallons of milk, two packages of pre-sliced cheese, butter, and half & half.