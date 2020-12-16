Truckers ready to wait out travel ban

There are going to be a lot of drivers riding the storm out in rest areas all across our area.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Rest area along interstate highways in our area will be packed with truckers waiting out the storm and the ban on commercial vehicles.

Starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, tractors without trailers, tractors towing unloaded trailers, passenger vehicles towing trailers, RVs, motorcycles, and buses are banned from most major highways in our area.

Beginning at 4 p.m., that ban extends to essentially all commercial vehicles. The only ones that are excluded are single tractor-trailers with chains or an alternate traction device.

That means there will be many truckers stuck in rest areas all across our area.

That includes James Klime, one trucker we talked to, who was supposed to pick up a load in Pittston Wednesday evening and then head to Indiana. He learned about the ban while he was driving along Interstate 81 and saw PennDOT's signs. He's preparing to spend a lot of time in his truck.

"Not going to be able to get paid for loads because I can't go pick up any other loads, and if I get caught on the road empty, that's probably going to be a big fine or something, so it's going to be a big impact on a lot of truckers," Klime said.