PITTSTON, Pa. — A truck smashed into a car wash in Luzerne County.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Pittston Bypass Self Service Car Wash on Winter Street.

According to folks on the scene, the vehicle lost its brakes and drove into a stall causing several concrete blocks to come crashing down.