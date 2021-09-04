Truck crashes, person trapped for hours in Luzerne County

Crews worked for hours to get the person out of the overturned vehicle.

DRUMS, Pa. — Crews worked for hours on Friday night in Luzerne County after a person was trapped in their rolled-over vehicle.

According to first responders, a small dump truck overturned around 10:30 p.m. along Tomhicken Road in Black Creek Township, near Drums.

One person was trapped in the vehicle.

Several crews from Luzerne County used different techniques and were able to free the victim around 2 a.m.

Police are investigating the crash.