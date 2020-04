Thieves purchased thousands of dollars worth of items at Lowe's.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are looking two men they believe racked up more than 10-thousand dollars in fraudulent credit card purchases.

Troopers say the duo captured in surveillance photos made purchases at Lowe's locations in Luzerne and Monroe County in late March.

The crooks racked up bills totaling more than 11-thousand-dollars.